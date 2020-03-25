COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control and the South Carolina National Guard distributed the state's first shipment of medical supplies from the national stockpile in recent days.

The shipment, which is expected to be the first of several, came after the state requested its entire allotment from the stockpile.

DHEC said another shipment is likely to follow in the coming weeks.

The shipment included 39,840 N95 respirators, 155,500 face/surgical masks, 16,412 face shields, 15,054 surgical gowns, and 38,900 gloves.

The shipment of 55 pallets was distributed to each county using population data and requested need.

For example, Richland County received 3,120 respirators, 12,500 masks, 1,148 face shields, 1,224 surgical gowns, and 3,500 gloves.

Richland County has more than eight percent of the state's population, according to DHEC's numbers.

However, Kershaw County, which has the highest number of cases and less than two percent of the state's population, was not far behind.

Kershaw County received 1,920 respirators, 8,000 face masks, 960 face shields, 816 surgical gowns, and 3,000 gloves.

The second shipment, which DHEC said will arrive in the coming weeks, is likely to include more than 5,000 respirators, 29,000 face masks, 3,900 face shields, 2,106 gowns, and 10,000 gloves.

The Department added they've requested more personal protective equipment from FEMA and the Department of Health and Human Services.