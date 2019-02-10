GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer joins Walmart and CVS in halting the sale of over-the-counter acid reducer medications such as Zantac that may contain a "probable human carcinogen."

Drugs with the active ingredient ranitidine - which is used to treat stomach and throat problems - may contain a low level of nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), and because of this, Meijer is pulling all products with that ingredient from their shelves.

Meijer said in a release Wednesday that customers who have already bought these products may return them for a refund.

Monday, CVS halted their sales of Zantac and their generic store brand acid reducer medications, and Wednesday Walmart did the same.

