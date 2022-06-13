Men are impacted more by mental health stigmas

Six million men experience depression yearly.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One in five adults struggle with mental health issues yearly. About six million of those adults are men experiencing depression. This data comes from Mental Health America.

According to Dr. Robert Breen with Bryan Psychiatric Hospital in Columbia, men make account for 79% of suicides in the United States.

“South Carolina probably has about 800 suicides a year or more. And that’s a significant number of deceased men … and it’s preventable,” Green said.

Breen says the stigma around mental health impacts men more. He said societal pressure to be strong and dominant takes away from comfortably being vulnerable.

Zenethia Brown with NAMI Mid-Carolina says there needs to be a safe space for men to open up in.

“Traditionally, men just have not been, I guess, felt safe to talk about their mental health and talk about their mental wellness. They’ve always felt like they needed to be strong and avoid any situation where they’re seen as vulnerable," Brown said.

Brown and Breen agree that conversation will help with creating a safe space. Brown also says it's important for support systems to send a gentle reminder that no one is alone.

“It is important to remind the men in our lives that, basically, we love you, we appreciate you, we’re here for you and we’re a safe space for you. You don’t always have to, you know, carry that burden on your shoulders alone," Brown said.

A few men we spoke with here in Columbia said taking time away from stress is important.

“I talk to my grandchildren," former Mayor Bob Coble said. "They help. They keep me going and take all of the attention and focus on them"

“You gotta do the right thing with yourself and your body if you love yourself," John Baker said. "If you love yourself, you’re going to treat yourself right. You need spiritual, mental and physical health.”