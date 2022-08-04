Florida facing meningococcal disease outbreak, people urged to get vaccinated

Meningococcal infections can be deadly.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Health Department is warning of an outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida and encouraging people to get vaccinated to protect themselves.

Already this year, the number of cases statewide has surpassed the five-year average case count. Epidemiologists have been investigating the cases and doing contact tracing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the current outbreak has mainly been among gay and bisexual men, including individuals living with HIV.

"The two most common types of meningococcal infections are meningitis (an infection of the lining of the brain and spinal cord) and bloodstream infection, both of which can quickly become deadly," the CDC wrote in an alert on its website.

In response, the CDC is recommending all gay and bisexual men in Florida get one dose of a MenACWY vaccine, which you can learn more about by clicking here.

State health leaders expanded that recommendation to also include any college students, immunocompromised individuals, anyone with HIV or anybody in any of the mentioned groups who received their vaccination more than five years ago. People with HIV should talk to their doctors about a two-dose series of the vaccine.

Meningococcal disease is caused by bacteria, but it's not transmitted through casual contact like breathing air when somebody is standing nearby. Its transmission involves closer and extended contact like kissing or sharing drinks while hanging out.

"Early symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea,

vomiting, light sensitivity, confusion, and rash. Anyone who has been exposed

or develops symptoms should be evaluated by a health care provider

immediately," the Hillsborough County Health Department wrote.

The department categorized the disease as rare but "potentially devastating" for those who get it.