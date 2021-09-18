The Federation of Families South Carolina aims to help families with children that have emotional and behavioral health challenges.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Federation of Families South Carolina strives to connect families with the resources they need to address mental health.

On Saturday, the organization met with families in Columbia to raise awareness for children’s mental health and the help available to them.

"There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Cheryl Baker, who is on the board of directors for the organization.

Mental wellness and self-care are not only important for adults, but children too.

"My son was diagnosed at a young age with ADHD, paranoia, anxiety, lots of things," Baker said.

For Baker, finding the right help for her son Benjamin when he was younger was an uphill battle.

"My son tried to commit suicide several times and it was a long journey, tough,” she said.

However, thanks to the Federation of Families South Carolina, Baker said they were connected to the right resources for her family.

Today, her son has gotten married and has a little boy.

And Baker said most importantly, "he’s doing really good.”

Baker and her family are not alone. That’s why the Federation of Families held their second annual Wave Fest: To teach families about the resources available to them and inspire them to keep pushing forward.

"Our organization supports individuals who are parenting children experiencing emotional and behavioral health challenges,” said Executive Director Jenah Cason.

She added that many people suffer from mental health issues but "it’s manageable and you can get support and there are resources out there to help you.”

The Federation of Families SC has a list of resources for children on its website. Families looking for help can also call them at 803-772-5210.