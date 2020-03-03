SUMTER, S.C. — As students at Morris College prepare for spring break Friday, staff is preparing for a major clean-up.

All campus buildings will be heavily disinfected to protect from infections like the flu and the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"We will be doing a total sanitation of the 25 buildings here on campus," Jackee Sturdivant, a spokesperson for the college, said. "That sanitation will include wiping everything down, including door knobs, railings, whatever our hands touch, we will be sanitizing."

Hand sanitizer stations and message boards with tips to stay healthy can also be seen around campus.

"We're working very hard to be proactive," Sturdivant said. "We are encouraging everyone to wash their hands. If you're sick, stay home and we know students who are here on campus may not be able to go home, so we will do all that we can. We have a nurse here on campus to assess the situation, so be encouraged that we are ahead of that."

Sturdivant says they currently have no prospective cases of COVID-19 on campus.