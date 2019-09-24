CHARLESTON, S.C. — Three people have tested positive for Mumps at the College of Charleston.

The first case was confirmed on September 17.

Since then, two others tested positive prompting officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control to declare this situation as an outbreak.

According to the College, in addition to isolating the individuals who tested positive for the disease, school health officials have been verifying student immunization records to identify and contact those who may be at higher risk of contracting the virus.

The College will be conducting a vaccination clinic on campus to provide high risk individuals with access to the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine.

South Carolina state regulations allow colleges and universities to set their own policies for immunization requirements. The College of Charleston follows the recommendations of the American College Health Association and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices but allows students to be granted an immunization waiver based on medical or religious reasons.

Mumps is a contagious viral infection that causes swelling in the cheeks and jaw area below the ear called parotitis. Other symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness and loss of appetite. Some people who get mumps can have very mild or no symptoms and often do not know they have the disease. Most people with mumps recover completely in few weeks.