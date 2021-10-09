National Suicide Prevention Month: Resources Available in SC

September 10th is a day to reflect on the lives lost to suicide and spread mental health awareness.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — September 10th is recognized annually in the United States as National Suicide Prevention Day.

Throughout the month of September and on the 10th, advocates for mental health raise awareness about the lives lost, mental health, and treatment options for those struggling with mental health.

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health offers treatment services for individuals experiencing:

Alcohol and other drug addictions

Anxiety

Attention Deficit Disorder (Complicated with Significant Behavioral Problems)

Behavioral Problems

Bipolar Disorder

Co-occurring Disorders

Depression

Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)

Suicide Risk

Thought Disorders (e.g., Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective)

Trauma

In addition to these services, the department also offers programs for the community covering a range of areas like child, adolescent and family services (CAF); crisis stabilization; jail and correctional; mobile crisis, suicide prevention, and trauma services.

The Department of Mental Health has 16 mental health centers throughout the state that serve one or more counties. There are 5 mental health centers that serve the Midlands and a clinic in almost every county.

Below is a map showing all of the centers and the counties they serve.

Starting July 16, 2022, the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, will shorten to 9-8-8. Until then, those experiencing a mental health crisis can call 1-800-273-8255 (T-A-L-K).

Also going into effect next July is the Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act signed into law by Governor McMaster back in May.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day! More than 700,000 people die by suicide each year, worldwide. Seeing this number... Posted by SC Department of Mental Health-Office of Suicide Prevention on Friday, September 10, 2021