National Suicide Prevention Month: Resources Available in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — September 10th is recognized annually in the United States as National Suicide Prevention Day.
Throughout the month of September and on the 10th, advocates for mental health raise awareness about the lives lost, mental health, and treatment options for those struggling with mental health.
The South Carolina Department of Mental Health offers treatment services for individuals experiencing:
- Alcohol and other drug addictions
- Anxiety
- Attention Deficit Disorder (Complicated with Significant Behavioral Problems)
- Behavioral Problems
- Bipolar Disorder
- Co-occurring Disorders
- Depression
- Oppositional Defiant Disorder (ODD)
- Suicide Risk
- Thought Disorders (e.g., Schizophrenia, Schizoaffective)
- Trauma
In addition to these services, the department also offers programs for the community covering a range of areas like child, adolescent and family services (CAF); crisis stabilization; jail and correctional; mobile crisis, suicide prevention, and trauma services.
The Department of Mental Health has 16 mental health centers throughout the state that serve one or more counties. There are 5 mental health centers that serve the Midlands and a clinic in almost every county.
Below is a map showing all of the centers and the counties they serve.
Starting July 16, 2022, the number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, will shorten to 9-8-8. Until then, those experiencing a mental health crisis can call 1-800-273-8255 (T-A-L-K).
Also going into effect next July is the Student Identification Card Suicide Prevention Act signed into law by Governor McMaster back in May.
The law requires middle and high schools to have the National Suicide Prevention Hotline number listed on student IDs. Schools can also add an additional crisis resource center on student's ID cards.