RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced a state of emergency for North Carolina due to coronavirus during a press conference on Tuesday.

This means the state will have broader powers and flexible spending in efforts to prevent the virus from spreading. Price gouging laws will also take effect. State officials are also recommending that people over 65 years old, who are in the high-risk category, not attend large gatherings. He also urged employers in Wake County, where six cases of the virus have been confirmed, to maximize technology so employees can work at home.

On Monday, NC health officials said five more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to seven statewide.

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said all five new patients are from Wake County and each traveled to Boston in late February to attend a conference. Their tests are being sent to federal authorities for final confirmation. The department said in a statement Monday that several cases of COVID-19 across the country have been linked to the conference.

The first two cases reported in the state were out of Wake County and Chatham County. The person from Wake County contracted the virus after traveling to Washington State. The person from Chatham County contracted the virus after traveling to Italy. Those cases are not related to the latest five. The first case in Wake County

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

