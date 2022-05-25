First monkeypox case in North Carolina reported, state health leaders say

NCDHHS provided guidance on how to prevent the spread of the virus. No deaths have been attributed to the outbreak thus far.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina has now seen its first case of monkeypox in the state.

According to a news release from the state's Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), the infection was identified in a resident by testing at the State Laboratory of Public Health. The agency did not disclose where the resident lived but noted they were isolating at home. The patient's healthcare providers are now reaching out to people who may have been in contact with the person while they were infectious

Concerns about monkeypox have risen as the virus spreads across the world outside of endemic regions. Since May 2022, more than 3,300 cases have been reported worldwide, with 156 cases identified in the United States so far. No deaths have been tied to this outbreak as of writing.

"Though this is the first confirmed case in North Carolina, we know there are likely other cases in the state. We are encouraging doctors to consider this in people who have a rash or skin lesion that looks like monkeypox," said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist and Epidemiology Section Chief.

What to know about monkeypox

NCDHHS notes monkeypox is rare, but potentially serious. The virus involves flu-like symptoms, swelling of the lymph nodes, and a rash with bumps initially filled with fluid before scabbing over. Most infections last between two to four weeks, and it could be initially confused with chickenpox or a sexually-transmitted infection like herpes or syphillis.

Monkeypox is transmitted from person to person via direct skin contact, having contact with an infectious rash, through contact with body fluids, or through respiratory secretions. Typically, health leaders say these kinds of contact happen during prolonged face-to-face or intimate physical contact, like kissing, cuddling, or sex.

Anyone can get monkeypox; while most patients in the outbreaks have been men who have sex with men (MSM), health leaders across the world note the disease is not exclusive to the LGBTQ community, reiterating the disease does not discriminate. The World Health Organization did issue public health advice for the MSM group but stressed the need to avoid harmful stigmas suggesting sexual orientation is tied to monkeypox.

How to prevent the spread

The most basic steps to prevent the spread of monkeypox involve seeing a healthcare provider. If you have an unexplained rash, sores, or other symptoms, talk to your doctor or visit a public health clinic near you.

You should also keep the rash covered and avoid sex or physical intimacy with anyone until you've been checked out. To ensure the virus doesn't spread beyond physical contact, standard household cleaners and detergents are effective at cleaning environmental surfaces and linens.