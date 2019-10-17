CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An emotional Michael Jordan unveiled the first of two medical clinics that he and his family funded in Charlotte on Thursday.

The facilities will provide care for underprivileged people.

The Charlotte Hornets owner was on hand for the grand opening of Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic in west Charlotte.

Jordan donated $7 million toward purchasing the land, construction, and medical equipment.

"The money doesn't matter; the name doesn't matter. It's the commitment. I partnered up with to see a need in this community based on the stats," Jordan said.

West Charlotte is just one of many communities in the Queen City where residents face poverty with limited access to adequate health care.

Sharelle Baker said she's one of them.

"A lot of people who are living here are low income they don't health insurance," said Baker.

However, Jordan said at his facility, your zip code will not define you. The clinic will provide care to people with and without health insurance as well as behavioral health and social support services.

"As you can see, it's a very emotional thing for me to be able to give back," Jordan said.

He's giving back in a big way: The clinic includes 12 patient exam rooms, an x-ray room, space for physical therapy, and access to a full time licensed social worker with way more to come.

"This is just the beginning to touch as many as we can and grow this project," Jordan said.

