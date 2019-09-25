GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Seventeen new lawsuits have been filed against a food packaging company after dozens of people were burned from cooking spray can explosions.

One of those cases was in Summerville, South Carolina. The cook suffered extreme burns after the product exploded in a restaurant and couldn't return to work.

A lawsuit against the company Conagra claimed the way certain cans are manufactured caused the explosion risk, even if someone is using the product safely. People involved in the lawsuit urged the company to pull the cans off the shelves.

Conagra manufactured cooking sprays including Pam and maintained when it's used correctly, it is a 100% safe and effective product.

There are clear labels the product is flammable, but when it’s used, it's usually around heat.

"When you set these things down, this can is pressurized so you're heating all the gases in there and that’s where the explosions are coming in," said Brad Hall with the Gaston County Fire Association.

He recommended spraying any pans away from the heat source.

"Open flames, the heat of the stove, do not use it with the oven, a grill, all of that stuff is a big no-no," he said.

Keeping a spray can in the cabinet close to the oven may make sense, but it actually can cause those explosions. The can needs to be stored somewhere it will stay below 120 degrees.

"The temperatures of your stovetop can reach anywhere from 200 to 700 plus depending on your device," said Hall.

He also said to check and follow the expiration date. It’s usually on the bottom of the can, and it's there for a reason. If it's past the date, throw it out, and buy a new one.

