Health

Veterans' prescription refills made easier with new mobile app

Rx Refill for smartphones new from US Department of Veterans Affairs
Credit: Veterans Affairs

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new mobile app from the US Department of Veterans Affairs is simplifying the process for veterans who need to refill medicine prescriptions.

Not only will Rx Refill allow veterans to request refills of VA-dispensed prescriptions, but vets can also scan their VA prescriptions to access prescription information, track delivery and view their VA prescription history from their mobile device.

Rx Refill also interacts with My HealtheVet accounts. Refill requests submitted through the app or the My HealtheVet website and dispensed by VA Mail Order Pharmacy can be tracked using Rx Refill's "Track Delivery" feature.

Rx Refill is available for download at Apple's App Store and Google Play.

