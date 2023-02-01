Getting the new year off on the right foot in Newberry

Mayors of towns in Newberry County spent their day walking with residents in hopes of getting the new year off on the right foot.

NEWBERRY, S.C. — A new year means new resolutions and for most, the big one, is getting in shape.

"I'm actually 53 years old if I can inspire people my age, older and younger to get out and enjoy Newberry and walk and stay healthy that's what I really came out here to do," says Jaicomo Knox a Newberry resident.

Knox along with dozens of others spent their Monday putting one foot in front of the other as many walk into what he hopes is a healthy year.

He joined dozens of people for Newberry County's 2nd annual 'Walk with a Mayor 'to kick off the year on the right foot".

"We have seven towns in Newberry and seven mayors are all walking in their towns to emphasize the importance of exercise and getting out as well and that we have a lot of great places in Newberry to walk," says Foster Senn the Newberry Mayor.

"There are several benefits, especially mental benefits, regular fitness has shown to be as effective for depression, anxiety, ADHD as anti-depressants or anxiety medication," says Jennifer Wolff a trauma specialist.

She says getting active is a resolution many won't regret starting and can keep alive through the year if they pace themselves.

"It alters the stress hormone cortisol, so it develops confidence, so instead of I'm losing 20lbs and setting these goals, it's I'm going to incorporate these lifestyle changes into my daily routine, instead of it's a goal it's going to be a lifestyle,"