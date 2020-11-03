Here at News19 we did our own experiment using a black light and lotion that simulates germs to see how fast they can spread in the workplace.

First up in the experiment was to put the lotion on. Three employees, executive producer Scott Cooke, producer Sandy Coots and reporter Jenna Kurzyna all participated.

Each of them continued their day as normal for the next thirty minutes.

After half-an-hour passed, they took the black light to show how many germs they had not only on their hands, but around their work spaces.

Sandy showed germs on her hands and how the spread to her keyboard and phone.

Scott's hands also showed some germs and that they spread to parts of his work area like his computer mouse.

Jenna's hands also showed germs and the black light showed that they had spread to her keyboard and phone.

Around the office different door handles, including the one to the restroom, showed some germs.

After using the black light, we tried another experiment.

Scott used hand sanitizer on his hands, and both Sandy and Jenna used soap and water.

The hand sanitizer worked pretty well on Scott's hands after taking a second look.

When Jenna washed her hands she did it for only ten seconds whereas Sandy did it for the recommended twenty seconds to see if there was a difference.

Sandy showed less germs on her hands after washing for longer.

In the quick experiment you could see that germs can quickly spread throughout office spaces, so best practice is to always make sure you wash your hands.