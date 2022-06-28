Nurses Honor Guard looking for volunteers in the Midlands

The Nurses Honor Guard is a group that pays tribute to nurses at their funerals. However, the organization is struggling to get volunteers in the Columbia area.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Windy Hucks buried her mother, Claudine Robertson, in December 2021. Claudine was a nurse in South Carolina for over 40 years, something that her daughter is very proud of. She says that her mother is the reason she and her twin sister became nurses.

When it was time to lay her mother to rest, Hucks tells News19 that she gave South Carolina's Nurses Honor Guard a call. She says the tribute was beautiful.

"Wow, even my husband said, 'if anyone could have a good funeral, your mother had a good funeral,'" Hucks said.

Nurses Honor Guard is a volunteer nonprofit group that works to honor nurses. They visit funeral services of nurses and perform a nightingale style tribute. The honor guard dresses in uniform and lights a nursing lamp before presenting it to the family. They also ring a bell, completing a ceremonial relief of duty.

Hucks got emotional when talking about her mother's tribute. "It's beautiful. It's like they’re angels of mercy telling your family member goodbye."

Hucks was also disappointed to hear that the Midlands is facing a shortage in volunteers for the guard. Kerry Glasser, the lead member for the Midlands says she is trying everything to get higher numbers.

"We’ve gone to funeral homes, we’ve gone to churches, we’re going to be at an event in the Midlands - the women's event in July," Glasser said.

Glasser has had to call on extra volunteers from other parts of the state in an attempt to reach every funeral.

"In my heart, my worst fear is to tell a family member ‘No, we cannot go to it because we do not have people here,'" Glasser said.