LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — If you live in West Columbia or Lexington and you go to grab a glass of water, you may find that it has an odd taste or smell.

County leaders say rising temperatures, heavier rainfall and changes to the runoff entering Lake Murray have led to the formation of algal blooms which are causing some unpleasant changes to the water.

Area water providers say they expected the issue to occur later this year, but have reviewed reports that suggest the blooms may already be active.

Despite this, they say it is safe to drink the water and they're working to come up with a more long-term solution.

"While every attempt will be made to lessen taste and odor issues using water treatment processes, there are limits to what water providers can do to eliminate the issue at this time," the providers shared in a media statement.

Lexington officials say they are collaborating with the University of South Carolina and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to further analyze the water and recommend that those affected refrigerate their tap water overnight to reduce the taste and odor issues.