Over-the-counter hearing aids available Oct. 17

On Monday, over-the-counter hearing aids will become available, providing access to the devices without a doctor's visit.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — New regulations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will change the way those impacted by hearing loss receive care.

Starting Monday, Oct. 17, over-the-counter hearing aids will become available for those with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the devices will be sold directly to consumers in stores or online without a medical exam or fitting by an audiologist.

Dr. Todd Gibson owns Lake Murray Hearing in Lexington County. While these devices can be convenient, he says consumers should consider hearing issues could be a sign of something more serious before making a purchase.

"It would always be a good idea to start with a thorough exam by an audiologist so that you have an idea of what your hearing loss actually is," Dr. Gibson said, "that way you can find out if you have a medical condition or even something as simple as wax blocking your ears."

Devices for those with severe hearing loss or who are younger than 18 still require a prescription.

Major retailers like CVS and Walgreens are participating with plans to roll out devices starting Monday, Oct. 17.

In a statement, a CVS spokesperson said they'll begin by selling the devices online and extend to select stores in November.

"Customers will have the opportunity to take a hearing assessment which can help identify the type of hearing loss they are experiencing and which (over-the-counter) hearing aid may best assist them," the statement said. "The in-store experience will also allow for customers to connect with the suppliers to discuss the results of the hearing assessment and get additional details on the product assortment. This is an important step toward increasing accessibility and affordability of hearing aids for Americans who need them."

Laquanda Clark, an Independent Living Coordinator with AbleSC, has a cochlear implant, which requires a medical procedure, for hearing loss she experienced as a child. She's also hoping the new regulations will increase access to care for those with mild to moderate hearing difficulties.

"It means a lot. Hearing aids are expensive. Getting to the doctor to get prescriptions for hearing aids is expensive," Clark said. "It lowers the cost and it gives people who need these devices direct access."

Prices for over-the-counter devices can vary, but are generally less expensive than traditional prescription devices which can cost between $2,000 and $8,000, according to a spokesperson from Walgreens.