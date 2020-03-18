GREENSBORO, N.C. — Folks are doing everything they can to make sure their hygiene practices are in tip-top shape, but what about their physical health?

With coronavirus precautions taking place across the country, finding an open gym can be a challenge during this time of social distancing.

Planet Fitness has come up with a way to virtually help you stick to your workout routine.

The company is offering FREE online at-home workouts to everyone even non-members.

The classes will be streamed on the Planet Fitness Facebook page daily, at 7 p.m. ET. Workouts can be viewed later for those who are unable to join the live stream.

The online program called ‘United We Move’ is taught by a certified trainer. The company even hints at celebrity guests for the 20-minutes (or less) workouts.

No equipment is needed for your workout turned ‘work-in.

The online work-ins can help relieve stress, while gyms alter hours and temporarily close during these changing times amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

