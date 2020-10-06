SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento International Airport (SMF) has added Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) vending machines for those traveling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Clean & Safe Travels PPE vending machines are now available in both terminals A and B.

In terminal A, the vending machine can be found before security between Starbucks and the ticket counters.

In terminal B, the vending machine can be found at the west entrance near the Southwest Airlines ticket counter.

The vending machines are just one step in SMF's coronavirus preparations. The airport has also increased cleaning, added ticket counter sneeze guards and social distancing messaging.

Airport officials say the vending machines are being used to promote precautions and increase safety for passengers and staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Increasingly strong measures have been put into place to ensure travelers both see and feel that their health and safety is our top priority,” says Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County Director of Airports. “Installing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) vending machines in the terminals is just one of many steps we have taken.”

The vending machines provide travelers with a variety of face masks ranging from $8.25 to $14.50, disposable gloves for $4.50, sanitizing wipes for $5.25 and hand sanitizer spray or gel ranging from $4.25 to $6.50.

Currently, there is no requirement to wear face masks while at the terminals at SMF but travelers are strongly encouraged to do so and most airlines have started requiring customers to wear a mask before entering the boarding area and aircraft.

