Preventing political depression or fatigue

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been an intense election season - to say the least.

For some, all the debates, rallies, town halls, and commercials led to what therapists call political depression or fatigue.

Dede Norungolo, a licensed professional counselor with Prisma Health, says the 24/7 access to social media and news has some people feeling overloaded and overwhelmed by political content.

"What has been happening more and more is we're hearing about individuals who are expressing a sense of more anxiety, exacerbated anxiety, exacerbated depression around political cycles," said Norungolo.

Political depression is not a true medical diagnosis, however, it's a real issue that is impacting an increasing number of people.

Signs/symptoms of political depression or fatigue

Higher blood pressure than usual

Weight gain or loss

Feeling of anxiousness

Worried feelings

Mood swings

Disrupted sleep hygiene

Norungolo says if you are feeling any of the symptoms or if you feel like something is "off," schedule an appointment with your doctor and have a conversation.

How to prevent political depression or fatigue

Health experts say it's important to take a proactive approach when it comes to political depression because politics and elections aren't going anywhere.

Norungolo says there are steps you can take to help prevent it, including a "technology timeout." She says find periods of time to get away from the television and internet.

Researchers also encourage exercise and volunteering.

Norungolo also stressed the importance of leaving conversations that get you upset. "If you know that these are discussions and situations that you tend to get maybe a little more anxiety, go ahead and disengage and just remember to take good care of yourself," Norungolo said. "A friend of mine told me once a long, long time ago, she said remember when you take yourself out of their arena, it's not being selfish, it's being self full."

Prisma Health says symptoms of depression may also be increased this year due to the separate struggles that come with a pandemic.