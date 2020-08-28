Prisma Health expands limited visitation in hospitals

The expanded policy will allow additional visitation by a single designated care partner under limited circumstances.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Limited visitation will be allowed for designated 'care partners' beginning Tuesday, Sept. 1 at Prisma Health locations.

Early in the pandemic, Prisma Health had limited visitation to "ensure patient, family and team member safety." Because of the decline in community spread, the hospital system will begin offering limited visitation.

“Being with a loved one is, in itself, a healing therapy, and Prisma Health looks forward to offering expanded visitation for designated care partners next week,” said Scott Sasser, MD, a nationally recognized disaster preparedness expert who oversees Prisma Health’s COVID-19 response.

“Throughout the pandemic, our team members have worked hard to make virtual visits – using digital devices such as iPads – possible for families who have been unable to visit their patients for in-person visits, and we will continue to do so,” said Sasser. “Since this pandemic likely will be with us into the near future, we ask our communities’ continued patience as we strive to provide extraordinary care under challenging circumstances.”

The expanded policy will allow additional visitation by a single designated care partner under the following limited circumstances:

Inpatients who are not suspected of or diagnosed with COVID-19

Emergency department patients once patients have been moved to a treatment area

Obstetric patients

Behavioral health patients

Clergy may be requested for patients without signs of COVID-19 as long as care is not disrupted

According to the organization, visitation will occur 2-6 p.m. daily, although the designated care partner for a patient being treated in the emergency department will have access 24-7. Care partners can leave and return to the facility once every 24 hours, except for care partners for patients in the emergency departments, who may leave the hospital and return once every 12 hours.

For behavioral health patients, visitation hours will be 6-7 p.m. daily but only by appointment.

According to Prisma Health, only one person can be the 'care partner' and will remain in that capacity while the patient is in the hospital.

Pediatric and obstetric patients have been allowed one adult care partner. Patients undergoing procedures where anesthesia, moderate or deep sedation are performed – such as minor surgeries, colonoscopies and special radiology procedures – were also allowed to have a care partner wait in the waiting room.

According to Prisma Health, patients who have COVID-19 are still not allowed visitors except for in end-of-life situations.

Each 'care partner' will be screened when entering a hospital and will be required to wear a mask. If the visitor doesn't have an appropriate mask, hospital staff will provide a disposable one. The designated visitor must remain in the patient room for the duration of the visit. They may not visit the cafeteria or food court, which will remain limited to staff.

Exceptions requiring approval by the attending doctor and an administrator include the following:

One care partner may remain with a patient who needs additional assistance, such as patients with special behavioral or physical needs

Up to three care partners, including those under 18, may visit with a patient in an end-of-life situation, with one who can stay at all times when death is imminent. In some cases, up to three care partners may also be allowed to visit patients with COVID-19 in end-of-life situations

Clergy visits for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 at the end of life

Practice settings also will offer expanded visitation in some situations:

One care partner is allowed for obstetric patients

One partner is allowed for oncology patients for doctor visits but may not accompany their loved one into infusion areas

One partner, such as parent or legal guardian, may accompany children to pediatric doctor appointments. Infants two months and younger may be accompanied by both parents

One partner is allowed for adults who need additional assistance, such as patients with special behavioral or physical needs

Care partners are not allowed to accompany a patient for laboratory or radiology services unless the patient needs extra help, such as a patient with special behavioral or physical needs.