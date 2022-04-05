Prisma Health Midlands will pay $1 million to settle alleged Controlled Substances Act violations

The agency agreed to pay a record $1 million to resolve allegations that it committed recordkeeping and dispensing violations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA).

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health Midlands has agreed to pay $1 million to resolve allegations of the Controlled Substances Act (CSA), says the Department of Justice's U.S. Attorney's Office (USAO), District of South Carolina.

The company allegedly committed recordkeeping and dispensing violations of the act which is designed to prevent the diversion of controlled substances.

According to USAO, this civil settlement includes a memorandum of agreement and was the result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The investigation began in November of 2018 when two Prisma patients were arrested for distributing drugs, some of which, the United States alleges, they were able to receive through Prisma’s pharmacy.

The USAO states this case marks the largest settlement involving allegations of CSA violations in the state of South Carolina.

“Pharmacists must comply with their responsibilities to issue controlled substances only for legitimate medical purposes and in the usual course of their professional practice,” said U.S. Attorney Corey F. Ellis said in the release. “When pharmacists ignore or disregard red flags, their actions allow controlled substance prescriptions to be diverted for illegitimate and dangerous purposes.”

The United States alleges that Prisma failed to notify the DEA within one business day regarding thefts or significant losses of controlled substances over a three-year time period. One of the recordkeeping and reporting obligations Prisma must adhere to as a DEA registrant is to promptly notify the DEA whenever a theft or significant loss occurs.

According to the USAO release, the United States also alleges that Prisma violated the CSA by filling prescriptions that were not issued for a legitimate medical purpose for two patients who have now pleaded guilty to federal drug distribution charges.