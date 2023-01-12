Four-day-old infant surrendered to Prisma Health Richland under Daniel's Law

The Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act allows babies up to 60 days old, who have not been harmed, to be surrendered to local hospitals

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A four-day-old infant has been surrendered to Prisma Health Richland hospital under Daniel's Law, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS).

Daniel's Law, or the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, allows a safe, legal option for the abandonment of babies up to 60 days old, who have not been harmed.

Under the law, the newborn -- an African American female born Jan. 8, weighing 7 pounds and measuring 20 inches long -- was placed in the custody of DSS and placed in a licensed foster home.

This is the first Daniel’s Law babies surrendered in South Carolina during the 2023 calendar year.

A permanency planning hearing will be held on February 15 at 9:30 am at the Richland County Family Court located at 1701 Main Street, 3rd Floor in Columbia. For more information on the hearing, please contact the Richland County Family Court at 803-576-3320 or the Richland County DSS office at 803-714-7300.