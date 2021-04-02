Prisma rolling out new organ transplant program

Prisma hopes to help more people with these life-saving surgeries.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday morning Prisma Health announced a new organ transplant program that will hopefully help many South Carolinians.

The program will start with kidney transplants later this year.

“From the most recent data, 1 out of every 3 South Carolinians had their kidney transplant outside of the state," Dr. Wil Cobb of Prisma Health said during the virtual meeting, "You may ask, where are they going? They’re going to Georgia, they’re going to North Carolina but they’re not staying here. With the Prisma Health Transplant Program, South Carolinians will have greater access to this life-saving procedure closer to their home.”

Those 65+ can register for a vaccine appointment through MyChart beginning Mon. Feb. 8. To learn more, visit our website: https://t.co/HKbg6bwJrs



Our distribution locations, operating hours and walk-in availability are also updated in real time on our website. pic.twitter.com/Ia1QcpeBIF — Prisma Health (@theprismahealth) February 4, 2021

Prisma reaches 21 counties in the state and is hoping to keep these people in need of these procedures from having to travel too far away from home.

“Surgery, in general, is a very stressful time for patients and their families," Dr. Cobb says, "It requires support, it requires family and friends to be with them and this is especially difficult if you’re having to travel several hours to receive that care.”

Prisma Health to launch solid organ transplantation program beginning with kidney transplants Dr. Todd Merchen recruited to head up new program GREENVILLE, S.C.- Prisma Health is launching a solid organ transplantation program in response to rising community needs. The program, currently under development, will initially begin by performing kidney transplants, including living-related donors.

The program is set to begin later this year.

“This is just the beginning of this program," says Prisma CEO/President Mark O'Halla, "there’s going to be much more to come in the future as we expand our capabilities and skillsets. But I think it’s a very exciting opportunity for Prisma and we’re looking forward to being able to provide this vital service to all of our communities that we serve.”