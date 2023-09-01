Making sure girls in Orangeburg have access to period products

The mission of Project Girl is to ensure young girls throughout the Orangeburg County School District have access to the essentials they need.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Project Girl is an initiative created by the Junior Service League of Orangeburg (JSL) to ensure girls in Orangeburg County have access to feminine hygiene products.

“We are girls, women, we all go through these things and we just wanna be able to provide to the younger girls," said JSL president Kaitlin Gillam.

This comes as state lawmakers are working to eliminate taxes on feminine hygiene products.

According to the Alliance for Period Supplies, one in four girls in the U.S. nationwide have missed class due to lack of access to these products.

“We just want to be able to provide in an uncomfortable time, we want to make sure that girls feel more comfortable," said Gillam.

Once the organization finishes collecting the products, they are assessing the needs of middle and high schools throughout the area and will donate to those that have the greatest need.

They are collecting products through the end of the month of January.

You can contact JSL Orangeburg via email at jsloforangeburg@gmail.com.