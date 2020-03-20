COLUMBIA, S.C. — Providence Health announced Friday it is restricting visitor access due to coronavirus concerns.

Effective Friday, March 20, the Providence is:

Limiting points of entry at acute care facilities to Emergency Room entrances only.

Requiring screening for everyone prior to entry at each point of access.

Implementing a zero visitor restriction at its facilities.

"While COVID-19 is new, effectively responding to other infectious diseases is not. Our providers and clinical teams are well trained and prepared to manage outbreaks of infectious diseases, including COVID-19, seasonal flu, and other respiratory illnesses."

Providence Health says there are some key steps you can take to help protect you and your loved ones and help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Staying home when you are sick

Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throwing the tissue in the trash

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces, including your phone, computer, remote controls and doorknobs

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

Using an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not readily available (Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty)

Practicing social distancing behaviors, including working from home, avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary travel, and maintaining a distance of approximately six feet from others when possible.

