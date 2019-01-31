Publix said it is issuing a voluntary recall for its deli popcorn chicken after foreign material was found.

The popcorn chicken was sold in both hot and refrigerated cases in the deli department in all Publix stores in Florida and some stores in southern Georgia, southern and coastal South Carolina, and southern Alabama, the supermarket chain said.

It was sold in stores between Jan. 17-31, 2019. No other chicken products are impacted by this recall, and products available for sale currently are not in this recall.

Customers who have purchased the product may return packages to their local stores for a full refund, Publix said.

Customers with additional questions can call 1-800-242-1227 or visit www.publix.com. Customers can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.