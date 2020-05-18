SALUDA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirms a skunk found in Saluda County tested positive for rabies.

The animal, found near High Point Road and Mount Willing Road in Saluda, SC, was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on May 13 and was confirmed to have rabies on May 14.

There are no known human exposures reported at this time; however, a dog was exposed on May 12.

Please contact DHEC if you know of any possible human or animal exposure. Be sure to immediately wash any part of your body that may have come into contact with saliva or neural tissue with plenty of soap and water, and seek medical attention.

If you believe that you, someone you know, or your pets have come into contact with this skunk or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Environmental Affairs Aiken office at (803) 642-1637 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

It is important to keep pets up to date on their rabies vaccination, as this is one of the easiest and most effective ways to protect against the disease. This skunk is the second animal in Saluda County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 40 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, seven of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Saluda County.

Contact information for local DHEC Environmental Affairs Offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.