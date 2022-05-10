Red Cross needs donors during Sickle Cell Awareness month; donation opportunities scheduled throughout South Carolina

One in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The American Red Cross wants to remind you that September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month and the organization is actively seeking donors to meet the needs of those with sickle cell disease.

Sickle cell disease is the most common inherited blood disorder in the United States. The disorder affects more than 100,000 people across the nation, most of whom are African American.

The disease distorts soft, round blood cells and turns them hard and crescent-shaped --resembling a sickle -- which can cause severe pain. The misshaped blood cells can get caught in blood vessels, potentially leading to stroke and organ failure, said Rod Tolbert, CEO of the American Red Cross South Carolina Region.

While regular blood transfusions can manage the extreme pain and life-threatening complications faced by those with sickle cell disease, some may develop an immune response against blood from donors that is not closely matched to their own. That is the reason the Red Cross is seeking blood donations from the African American community.

According to the Red Cross, most individuals who are Black have unique structures on their red blood cells that are not often found in other donor populations, 1 in 3 African American blood donors is a match for people with sickle cell disease.

In addition to taking donations, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

To donate blood, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

