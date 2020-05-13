COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County's Vector Control has begun the annual campaign to control mosquitoes in the area with trucks out on the streets spraying between midnight and dawn.

Vector Control crews are conducting surveillance for mosquito populations, treating larval breeding sites and spraying for adult mosquitoes in urban areas of the County (outside Columbia city limits), as well as in more densely populated rural areas.

When a spray truck is nearby, residents should remain indoors to allow the driver to thoroughly cover the area.

Residents can help reduce the number of mosquitoes around their homes by emptying, overturning or removing water-holding containers. Tires, cans, bottles, flower pots and the like can be breeding grounds for the pests.

Vector Control urges the following measures to help prevent mosquitoes from spreading:

Use EPA-registered insect repellents that contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon or eucalyptus, according to label instructions

Clear drainage ditches of debris and weeds

Pack tree holes with sand

Clean clogged roof gutters

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths and containers used to root plants at least weekly

Maintain swimming pools properly

Keep boats overturned, drained or covered, and be sure covers do not collect water

Stock ornamental ponds (water gardens) with top-feeding minnows

Ensure rain barrels have screens to prevent mosquitoes from accessing the collected water, and don’t allow water to linger in rain barrels

Richland County residents with questions or problems with mosquitoes can reach Vector Control at 803-929-6000. Beekeepers and people allergic to the products resmethrin, prallethrin, sumithrin and permethrin should also call this number.

Residents inside the Columbia city limits should call 803-545-4229.

Lexington County residents who live inside the town limits of Batesburg-Leesville should call the Town Hall at 803-532-4601. All other Lexington County residents should call 803-785-8440.