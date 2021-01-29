'Lack of respect': Richland County lawmakers displeased with communication from Prisma Health

In a special called meeting Friday, many members of the Richland County Delegation expressed their frustration with Prisma Health.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Delegation held an emergency meeting Friday about COVID-19 in the county.

After a briefing, many delegation members did not hold back their thoughts on Prisma Health's communication during the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t be so frustrated if you and I had not had this conversation multiple times and I see nothing changing," Leon Howard, Chairman of Richland County’s Legislative Delegation, said to Prisma Health CEO Mark O’Halla.

Visibly frustrated, Howard went on to say, "I appreciate all that you’re doing - the vaccine, the service you’ve given - but this lack of respect in terms of communication is a problem."

Many of the legislative members on the call agreed, saying Prisma has not communicated vital information that they need to relay to their constituents.

“I have a really rural community and it would have been nice to know that you all were taking walk-ups so I could start sending my people," said Representative Jermain Johnson. "I’ve been confused for the past two months about where this vaccine was taking place, and I’ve been trying to help the seniors in my community get vaccinated.”

Representative Johnson serves parts of Richland and Kershaw counties and says he had no idea Prisma was taking walk-ups because no one told him. “Excuse my surprise and frustration because we want to get these people vaccinated.”

Others who complained about a lack of communication included Representatives Wendy Brawley, Annie McDaniel and State Senator Mia McLeod.

“I do have some similar frustrations in regard to the information we get as a delegation about where those opportunities are, even for the folks that are on that phase 1a rollout, to get vaccinated," Sen. McLeod said. "You know, quite frankly, it’s pretty messy right now."

Representative Kambrell Garvin said, “The consensus that I’ve heard from the members of the delegation is it seems that throughout the county, we would like to see and hope to have better communication about things that are happening because we are getting hit with calls, and it’s a frustrating thing for me as a member to have to tell a constituent that I have to get back to you on that because I don’t have the information.”

Some members even said it seems Prisma cares more for its Greenville campus than the ones in the Midlands.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATE: Seniors, 70 years old and over, and phase 1a, Prisma is giving COVID-19 vaccinations at a drive-up site, no appointment needed, at Gamecock Park, 22 National Guard Road. You may have to wait but if the vaccine supply is available get vaccinated 8am-4:30pm — Jermaine Johnson 🍎🦉🗽🇺🇸 (@Dr_JLJohnson) January 29, 2021

“I’m not suggesting for a moment that things have been perfect," Primsa Health CEO Mark O'Halla said in his defense. "I think you all need to couch this in a certain context. Everybody has my cell phone number. I’ve asked you and everyone to feel free to call me. I said that a year ago, and I’ve been saying that nonstop all year long," O'Halla said.

"I’m always available and accessible for any of you on any subject and I do receive text messages and phone calls from different members of the delegation when they have questions on things, and I’m always happy to answer them," O'Halla continued. "We need to get better. I appreciate that, and we will do everything we can to improve that. But, I will unequivocally say to all of you, there is absolutely no lack of respect, there is no second-tier status for anybody in Richland County or anywhere across the Midlands.”