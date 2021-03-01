Heavy rains cause sewage overflow in Saluda River in Columbia

Approximately 5,000 gallons of sewage flowed into river at 200 block of Candi Lane, near Riverbanks Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has experienced an overflow of sanitary sewer at 200 Candi Lane, near Riverbanks Zoo & Gardens in Richland County.

Initial reports of the overflow had crews with City of Columbia Wastewater Maintenance investigating the site around 1:56 p.m. on Jan. 2. Crews did not witness an active overflow at that time, but the area was flooded and they found evidence of a probable overflow.

City of Columbia Wastewater Maintenance staff returning to the site at 1:00 a.m. on Jan. 3 identified the spill entering the Saluda River just above the zoo.

According to Eugene Graham, with City of Columbia's Wastewater Compliance, heavy rains over the past two days caused extended wet weather conditions which appear to have caused the overflow of the sanitary sewer.

There was no break in the system, no need for repair. Graham explained after heavy downpours, rainwater can seep in to the system causing excess volume that then overflows.

It is estimated that 5,000 gallons of sewage flowed into the Saluda River. City crews will reevaluate the site and mitigate as necessary once floodwaters recede.

The Saluda River converges with the Broad River in Columbia to form the Congaree near I-126 and Huger Street. Graham said Columbia's drinking water should not be effected because the main source of Columbia's water supply comes from the canal from the Broad River.