Saturday, Oct. 23, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Drop off unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications at Lexington Medical Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have bottles, containers, or patches of unused or expired medications, don't leave them lying around the house, get rid of them during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

Lexington Medical Center will set up a drive-through site 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lexington Medical Park 3, 222 East Medical Lane in West Columbia, Saturday, October 23, 2021.