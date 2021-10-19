Saturday, Oct. 23, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you have bottles, containers, or patches of unused or expired medications, don't leave them lying around the house, get rid of them during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.
Lexington Medical Center will set up a drive-through site 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lexington Medical Park 3, 222 East Medical Lane in West Columbia, Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Disposal of unused or expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications will be free and anonymous. Medication can be in pill, liquid in containers or in patch form. Needles will not be accepted.