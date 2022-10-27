Help prevent drug abuse, safely dispose of unused, expired prescription drugs at area drop-offs this weekend

Saturday, October 29, is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Almost everyone has unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs in their home. Bottles fill up medicine cabinets or bedside drawers and can easily be accessed by anyone in the home, sometimes leasing to drug abuse, overdoses and death.

Rather than flushing the drugs in the toilet -- which could cause issues in the public water system -- South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is asking that you take your unused, unwanted and expired prescription drugs to a local drop off site during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

According to the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), almost half of abused prescription drugs come from family and friends, including from home medicine cabinets.

Saturday's drop-off is part of the nationwide biannual event and provides a responsible way for the public to dispose of prescription drugs that might otherwise be stolen, abused or fall into the wrong hands.

In South Carolina, residents can drop off the drugs anonymously at dozens of locations across the state between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

In Richland County, locations include:

Forest Acres Police Department, 5205 N Trenholm Rd

Irmo Police Department, 1230 Columbia Ave.

Fort Jackson Police Department, 4110 Moseby St.

Prisma Health Richland, in front of 9 Medical Park Dr.

Richland County Sheriff's Department sites at 5623 Two Notch Rd.; Kroger Superstore at 1028 Roberts Branch Pkwy; Sam's Club Pharmacy at 5426 Forest Dr.

In Lexington County, locations include:

West Columbia Police, City Hall, 200 N 12th St.; KJ's at 2349 Augusta Rd.; Medicine Mart at 1300 Sunset Blvd.

Lexington Medical Center, LMP3 Building, 222 East Medical Lane

Springdale Police Dept., 2915 Platt Springs Rd,

Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 521 Gibson Rd.

Other Midlands locations include:

Elgin Police/Town Hall, 2469 Main St., Elgin

St. Matthews Police Dept., 304 Agnes St., St. Matthews

Kershaw County Sheriff's Office, 821 Ridgeway Rd., Lugoff

Sumter Police Dept., 335 North Lafayette Dr., Sumter

Camden Police Dept., 816 W. Dekalb St., Camden

Newberry County Sheriff's Office, 550 Wilson Rd., Newberry

Chester Police Dept. site at WalMart, 1691 JA Cochran ByPass, Chester

Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety, Fire Station 2, 835 Chestnut St.

Orangeburg County Sheriff's Dept. sites at Regional Medical Center Same Day Surgery Center, 3000 St. Matthews Rd.; and Piggly Wiggly, 2526 Old Edisto Dr.

Find a take back site near you at the DEA's Diversion Control Division website.

Take back locations will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted. The DEA will continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges at its drop-off locations, provided lithium batteries are removed.

For more information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, see DHEC's website or DEA.gov.