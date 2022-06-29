Midlands families say supply remains limited, as more baby formula arrives in the U.S.

As the baby formula shortage stretches into another month, families are wondering when relief will come?

SUMTER, S.C. — From store to store, the search for baby formula continues months after COVID-era supply chain issues and factory recalls led to bare shelves across the nation.

Summerton Mom Jayme Beaudin has two children, including a three-month-old baby girl.

"We're having to go to churches, family friends, Facebook groups," Beaudin said. "Anytime we have a stock of formula, it's always gone in an instant. It's like they don't provide enough for us."

This week more than 150,000 pounds of formula arrived in the United States. It's part of the Biden Administration's efforts to ramp up supply.

Meanwhile, Abbott, one of the largest formula makers in the country, is working to ramp up again, after severe weather led its Michigan plant, once halted by recalls, to stop production.

Power in Changing joins other Midlands nonprofits working to fill the gap.

"We've had some great, great volunteers and some great community champions that come through and donate their formula," Executive Director Ayanna White said. "They are able to pick up three cans or three bottles of formula, if we have them in stock, per family."

Emily Dorr, a Sumter mom, said Facebook groups and friends have helped her.

"Hopefully, there will be more formula," Dorr said. "I just hope to see more and see things just get better."