Medicaid changes could impact nearly 300,000 people

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After nearly three years in a public health emergency, the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is returning to pre-pandemic procedures for Medicaid. For some, that could mean a change in coverage.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is reinstating its eligibility checks, to determine who qualifies for Medicaid coverage.

Previously, because of the pandemic congress stopped all screening.

“At the end of last year, congress passed a different law that reinstated the state requirement to do that," said Jeff Leieritz with the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Leieritz said the state will be re-evaluating everyone on Medicaid, over the next year.

“Each month throughout the year, we will be sending out eligibility review information for our 1.3 million members to ensure they’re still eligible for the program," Leieritz said.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 250,000 to 300,000 more people became eligible during the pandemic.

With the review back in place many of those people could lose coverage.

“It may be somebody was on Medicaid because they had a baby and their twelve-month post-partum is over and they may not be eligible through post-partum, but what we would want to make sure is that they gave their income and information to the agency because they may fit into another category," said Sue Berkowitz with SC Appleseed Justice Center, a legal advocacy group that helps people with getting medical coverage.