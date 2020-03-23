COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard says it is ready to continue assisting the state in the fight against coronavirus when the Governor gives the order.

So far, about 100 enlisted men and women are activated across the state.

This weekend, some members of the SCNG helped the Department of Health and Environmental Control transport 55 pallets of medical supplies from the national stockpile.

Public Affairs Director and Captain Jessica Donnelly said it's part of their initial response to fight the virus.

“In response to the COVID efforts in the state of South Carolina, we have coordinated with DHEC to transport supplies to the 46 counties across the state. And that includes all of the personal protective gear, and the masks and gowns and everything. But outside of that, we are on standby and in coordination with other agencies based of the needs they have and what we can help support,” Donnelly said on Monday.

Of the Guard's roughly 10,000 enlisted men and women, split among Army and Air, about 100 are activated helping counties and agencies across the state prepare, including the potential need for more medical facilities.

“For the sake of potentially what the hospitals and healthcare facilities could request from us, is if they need any help setting up those temporary or mobile facilities that can help with the processing-- pre-screening of people at their hospitals,” Donnelly said.

The S.C. National Guard is also ensuring the health and safety of their enlisted men and women. None have reported coronavirus symptoms, according to Donnelly. They’re also being told to follow DHEC and CDC guidelines and self-report if they come across someone who’s been infected.

Unit leaders are also reaching out to see who's ready to go quickly, in case they're activated.

Donnelly said the Guard is ready to respond to any new orders from the Governor.