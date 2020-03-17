COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Senate will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday to discuss an emergency $45 million spending bill for the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The additional spending, urged by Governor Henry McMaster, would be split among a variety of DHEC departments to try to stem the tide of coronavirus in the state.

“The $45 million amount may be deducted from the $128 million one-time taxpayer credit contained in the FY 2020-21 General Appropriations Act passed by the House of Representatives. This credit would not be available to state taxpayers until they file their taxes in 2021. At this time, I believe these one-time surplus dollars should be utilized now to provide DHEC with funds, to the extent necessary, to address COVID-19 in South Carolina," McMaster wrote last week.

Here's how the $45 million would be distributed, according to DHEC:

Nearly $15 million for staffing to support disease and contact surveillance, lab testing, and phone lines

Nearly $15 million for additional medical equipment

More than $5 million for staff support, which DHEC says would be for technology, lab supplies, and cleaning

$2.5 million for public information campaign on TV and radio

$1.7 million for patient quarantines

$1.3 million for transportation of lab samples and supplies from the national stockpile

$5 million in contingency funds

Before Tuesday's afternoon session, the Senate Finance Committee will meet at 11am to iron out the details.

The South Carolina House is expected to come back on Thursday at 1pm, cutting their furlough week short.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.