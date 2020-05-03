COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senators on the Medical Affairs Committee questioned the Department of Health and Environmental Control for more than a half hour about the virus and state's response on Thursday morning.

Senator Brad Hutto from Orangeburg said he felt confident about what he heard.

“They tell us they're ready, they tell us they're prepared, they tell us they've been planning for this and we're not to panic. We're to follow the precautions that they outlined,” Hutto said after the meeting.

Senator Sandy Senn agreed, saying she felt they were ready for potential cases.

“Well I think the basic takeaway is that DHEC feels that we are prepared and they don't want everybody to get scared or worried, they have procedures in place. We do know that in all likelihood, at some point, it's going to get to South Carolina. But, there are no cases in South Carolina at this point,” Senn said outside the Senate chamber.

RELATED: SC Governor: No coronavirus cases in South Carolina, says don't panic

DHEC told the senators about the five negative tests conducted so far, and the 13 people currently being monitored.

So far, DHEC says there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Carolina.

RELATED: Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Georgia, governor says

RELATED: 5 negative tests for coronavirus in SC, 13 people being monitored

The senators said prevention continues to be the main focus.

“It was beneficial for us to hear what we heard from DHEC and to know they've been thinking through this process. That they believe they've got accurate information, they said they had the testing currently available at DHEC and while there's no reported case in South Carolina, should there be one, they're ready,” Hutto said.

Earlier this week, Governor Henry McMaster and DHEC held a press conference at SCEMD to ease concerns over the virus in the state.

DHEC said the public will be notified immediately if anyone tests positive in the state.