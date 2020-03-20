COLUMBIA, S.C. — Senior Resources is offering an emergency senior nutrition program to cover all senior citizens in Richland County during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Senior Resources, the program will cover all clients currently enrolled in their Meals on Wheels program.

Effective Monday, March 23, Senior Resources will be providing any senior citizen in Richland County five free meals per week, on a first come, first served basis, at four locations throughout the county.

Drive thru service will be offered for meal pick-up from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Each vehicle will be permitted to pick up two meal packs, which will include five meals per pack.



To meet the requirements, you must be a senior citizen (60+) or picking up a meal to take to a senior citizen. Recipients must also show a state ID and provide a name, address and phone number at pick-up.

Only one meal pack is allowed per person with a maximum of two meal packs per car. Individuals are only permitted one pick-up per week.

For more information on pick up locations or Senior Resources, go to their website.



Individuals without internet service can call their office (803) 252-7734 or the United Way helpline (2-1-1) for the latest on meal pick-up locations.

Senior Resources