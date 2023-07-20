A single flea bite sent him to the hospital. One month later, he's lost his hands and toes.

Doctors said Michael Kohlhof, a volunteer and handyman, was infected with a rare form of Typhus. Now, he needs help.

SAN ANTONIO — A single flea bite sends a man to the hospital. One month later, he has no hands or toes.

Initially, his symptoms were similar to COVID or the flu. But one morning, Michael Kohlhof's family knew something was wrong when he woke up with his feet feeling numb.

The 35-year-old is from Houston. He came to San Antonio to take care of his mother after she got surgery on her foot.

About a week later, the family says Michael's mother was the one who urged him to run to the ER. That night, he went into septic shock.

"You'd rather be the one in the rare case scenario that wins the lottery, not that has a very unfortunate event happen to you," said Michael's brother Greg Kohlhof, who interviewed with KENS 5 via Zoom on his way to San Antonio from Houston.

One month ago Thursday, Michael was on a ventilator and intubated.

"He almost died once or twice," Greg explained. "They were worried about him being brain dead."

Doctors scrambled to see what caused Michael's condition to take a turn for the worse. The family learned it was typhus, an infectious disease spread to humans by fleas, lice and chiggers.

"The doctor said that this kind of typhus, which is only from a flea, comes from Southern California and Central to South Texas," said Greg.

Greg was told by doctors that most people treat the disease early after finding swelling or a rash at the bite mark. He says unfortunately, Michael never had those symptoms.

"With his symptoms being so general, I don't know if he would have went to the doctor," Greg explained. "He would have probably just tried to sleep it off."

July 10, doctors at University Hospital amputated both of Michael's hands.

Thursday, he lost his toes and the top half of his feet.

"How he is right now, I'm just amazed," said Greg.

Michael is a volunteer, a handyman, an art lover and part-time pet sitter. His passions center around his hands.

"Me and him talked about it. It's not your hands that do all these great things. It's your mind," Greg told his brother. "You'll just have to find a new avenue to exercise it."

For now, Michael is staying strong with a loving support group who never leaves his side.

"I think he also wants people to know this kind of stuff is out there. There are fleas, there are diseases, but just be cautious, be aware, don't be afraid to live your life," said Greg.

Follow-up surgeries are planned for Michael along with extensive therapy and rehab.

He does not have health insurance, so his family set up a GoFundMe where you can help pay for medical expenses.