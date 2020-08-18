Skunk in Newberry County tests positive for rabies

According to DHEC, two pets were exposed

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a skunk located near Highway 34 and Oak Ridge Drive in Newberry, S.C., has tested positive for rabies.

According to DHEC, two pets were exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The skunk was submitted to DHEC's laboratory for testing on August 13 and was confirmed to have rabies on August 14.

“To reduce the risk of getting rabies, always give wild and stray animals plenty of space," said David Vaughan, Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division. "If you see an animal in need, avoid touching it. Contact someone trained in handling animals, such as your local animal control officer or wildlife rehabilitator. The possibility of exposure to rabies can occur anywhere, anytime. If you believe that you or someone you know has had contact with or been potentially exposed to this or another suspect animal, please reach out to your local Environmental Affairs office. An exposure is defined as a bite, a scratch, or contact with saliva or body fluids from an infected or possibly infected animal."

If your pet is found with wounds of unknown origin, please consider that your pet could have been exposed to rabies and contact DHEC's Environmental Affairs Columbia office at (803) 896-0620 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday). To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at (888) 847-0902.

According to DHEC, one of the easiest ways for pet owners to keep their pets say is to keep them up to date on their rabies vaccination.

This skunk is the fifth animal in Newberry County to test positive for rabies in 2020. There have been 95 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2011, South Carolina has averaged approximately 130 positive cases a year. In 2019, five of the 148 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Newberry County.

Contact information for local Bureau of Environmental Health Services offices is available at www.scdhec.gov/EAoffices. For more information on rabies visit www.scdhec.gov/rabies or www.cdc.gov/rabies.

