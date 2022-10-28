South Carolina hospitals under strain as RSV cases increase among children

Liam Robertson tested positive for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) after his sister came home sick from daycare. Soon after, the newborn was hospitalized.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — When Cory Robertson and his wife Sara brought their home Liam home from the hospital, they never expected to be back weeks later.

"It was a pretty crazy and surreal experience," Robertson said.

Liam tested positive for Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) after his sister came home sick from daycare.

"We all ended up getting sick in the house," Robertson said.

What happened next, they never expected.

"My wife said, you know, he's really laboring to breathe right now," Robertson said, "and we saw his chest kind of caving in a little bit as his muscles were working to get oxygen."

His son spent days in the hospital. Ultimately, ending up on a ventilator.

"It was definitely tough," Robertson said. "It was a hard night."

RSV is typically a mild illness leading to cold-like symptoms including a runny nose, cough and decreased appetite, but has led to severe illness in children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions.

A severe case of the virus could cause difficulty breathing, pneumonia, or inflammation of parts of the lungs.

Doctors began seeing an uptick in cases nationally this autumn, after they fell sharply at the height of the pandemic, leaving children more vulnerable after less exposure.

Dr. Robin LaCroix, Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist and Medical Director with Prisma Health said hospitals are feeling the strain.

"Beds remain full or are almost full much of the time," Dr. LaCroix said. "What we have been able to do is to open what we call surge beds meaning that we are able to expand our capacity and take care of critically ill children over that period of time. There are a number of other viruses circulating and so our ICU’s are filled with children that are injured, children that are experiencing other viruses besides RSV or influenza which also are compromising their ability to maintain their oxygen levels.”

Meanwhile, at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), Dr. Elizabeth Mack, Chief of Pediatric Critical Care, said, at times, they're seeing patients in the hallways due to high capacity.

"We get calls from neighboring states, from other ICUs around the state, from other ERs around the state asking if there's a bed," Mack said. "So, this is not typical.... We take care of these children and will continue to take care of these children."

They're asking parents to take precautions like washing hands and disinfecting surfaces, as no RSV vaccine is available.

They also recommend families get vaccinated against the flu and COVID-19, which are also seeing an uptick in cases.

Liam's family is feeling thankful as he's now recovering at home.

"He's doing much better now, so we're thankful for that," Robertson said. "Take every precaution you can and if people are sick stay home."

Lexington Medical Center, Prisma Health, and MUSC all say they have not had any children die from RSV this season.