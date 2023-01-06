Something else besides pounds may fall off when using weight loss medication

Doctors are seeing more patients dealing with hair loss after they've used one of the injectable diabetes medications as popular weight loss drugs.

CLEVELAND — We know they work. Thousands of people have shed pounds in weeks after using one of the semaglutide diabetes medications.

Only Wegovy is FDA approved for weight loss as of now, but be warned if the weight is falling off fast, something else may start falling out too.

"It's massive amounts of shedding, up to even 50% of their hair. They see their hair in the shower, on their clothes, on their bedsheets. There's just hair everywhere," says Cleveland Clinic dermatologist, Shilpi Khetarpal, MD.

Dr. Khetarpal says she's seeing 15 to 20 patients a week dealing with significant hair loss. All of them are using the weight loss drugs. Hair starts coming out around three months after they begin the medication. She says that hair loss is not necessarily a side effect of the actual drug, but fallout from the rapid weight loss.

The reasons may be multiple. Calorie restriction limits nutrients that your hair needs.

In women, losing fat causes a shift in hormones and there’s a theory that the stress hormone, cortisol, is released due to the rapid weight loss that may be a shock to the body.

However, there is some good news.

"Just like when they stop the medication, they stop losing weight, it will take time for the hair loss to stop, but it's important to know that the hair does come back. This is not permanent hair loss," Dr. Khetarpal said.

She adds that it’s important to take a multi vitamin daily, make sure to eat 60 to 80 grams of protein daily, exercise so you don’t lose muscle and try to have the weight come off more slowly.

Those who lost weight more gradually usually didn’t deal with the hair loss issue.