Saturday last day to get free personal medical equipment from local organization

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Saturday is the last chance in Columbia to pick up free equipment. The South Carolina Assistive Technology Reuse Program hosted its annual medical device giveaway.
The event offers free medical equipment for individuals who need it.
“I am a parent of a special needs child, young adult, and I love the reuse program,” said one parent. “We have used it for over 15 years on and off. We’ve donated equipment that she’s outgrown, and we’ve gotten other equipment that she needed without going through insurance. Maybe a secondary item for emergencies or may or may not work, so you have that chance to get it, try it, see if it’s something your person can use."
All the equipment that’s been given away has been sanitized. Organizers want to make it clear that anything seen can be taken.
They’ll be back at the South Carolina Assistive Technology Program building off of Farrow Road on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.