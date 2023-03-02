Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina

February is American Heart Month, highlighting the danger of heart disease, the state's number one killer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease.

It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.

"Heart disease is a silent killer," Santigo said. "It will sneak up on you like a thief in the night."

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), more than 11,000 people died from heart disease in 2020, almost 2,000 more than ten years prior. That data also lists Marlboro, Darlington, and Lee counties with the highest death rates, while Beaufort, Berkely and Charleston had the lowest.

DHEC Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler says heart disease is so common in South Carolina because of pre-existing factors. "We have a fairly high prevalence of many of the high risk factors of heart disease," Traxler said. "Things like being overweight or obese, diabetes or high blood pressure."

Dr. Lauren Holliday, a cardiovascular doctor at Prisma Health, says the key to prevention is being physically active and exercising regularly.

"It's recommended to exercise for at least 30 minutes a day at least 5 days a week," Holliday said. "Healthy diet is also extremely important, so making sure that you're eating fresh food, especially fruits and vegetables."

"It's important to get screened regularly if heart disease runs in your family," Holliday added.

These are all steps Santiago says she is taking and encouraging her family to take to avoid what happened to her mother.