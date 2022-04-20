South Carolina lawmakers look to make birth control more accessible

Senate Bill 628 would allow pharmacists to give hormonal contraceptives to women directly without a doctor's prescription.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A bill that could make birth control more accessible in South Carolina is making its way through the House of Representatives.

The measure received widespread support from women, doctors and pharmacists in the subcommittee hearing Wednesday. One of those women was Columbia resident Courtney Thomas. "I support this bill because I know what it’s like to not have access to the healthcare you need,” shared Thomas to the panel of lawmakers.

Senate Bill 628 could allow women 18 and over to get birth control from a pharmacist without a doctor prescription. The bill passed the Senate unanimously in early April and has now passed a House subcommittee.

Thomas shared that taking hormonal contraceptives has helped curb symptoms of a condition she has called PCOS. “When I felt cramps that sliced through my back and midsection, I thought it was just part of being a woman," said Thomas. "That pain persisted for 15 years.” Thanks to help from her doctor, Thomas figured out that birth control could help her. However, when Thomas’s doctor is booked up, it’s hard to schedule a time to go in just so she can get a new prescription.

This bill could prevent that problem. Representative Russell Ott told the subcommittee that, “this is about trying to make sure women have more of an opportunity to have access to contraceptives than they currently do.”

Ott explained that in rural areas like his county, doctors are harder to come by, making birth control harder to obtain. He thinks a solution is to allow pharmacists to give it directly to patients. “Those pharmacists -- that’s that first point of contact for a lot of folks and there’s a relationship built with a lot of pharmacists on trust,” said Ott, whom represents Calhoun County.

#ICYMI this bill would make birth control more accessible! https://t.co/vUPcGEcjOB — WRENetwork (@WRENetwork) April 20, 2022

Concerns were raised that the bill could lead to women seeing their doctors less often. However, Dr. Dawn Bingham responded that annual OB/GYN appointments and cancer screenings, like the pap test, are not required for contraception. Bingham said, “cervical cancer screening is not recommended annually for most women, it’s actually 3-5 years for most women.”

The bill allows pharmacies to opt out of offering contraceptives directly. Plus, lawmakers said the state’s Board of Medical Examiners is developing protocols for pharmacists so they can administer it properly.