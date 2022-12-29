Partnership between SC state agencies, universities to improve response to opioid addiction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership among South Carolina state agencies and three research universities will "significantly improve the state’s ability to identify and treat South Carolinians suffering from addiction."
South Carolina Department of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby and Governor Henry McMaster announced the partnership Thursday morning. The participating entities include DAODAS, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the University of South Carolina, Clemson University, and Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC).
The new SC Center of Excellence in Addiction will have researchers from the three universities working alongside technical and administrative personnel from the state agencies in an effort to better understand how the state is performing in three areas regarding drug addiction:
- identifying individuals with substance use disorders,
- treatment of those who have been identified,
- and retaining those currently in treatment.
The information will be critical in designing effective interventions, improving access to treatment, and effectively targeting assistance to regions of the state that are struggling the most.
“The opioid addiction problem in South Carolina is unfortunately bigger than any one agency or institution’s scope, and addressing it responsibly and robustly demands the kind of multi-partner collaboration and commitment that this new Center represents,” said DHEC Director Dr. Ed Simmer
In addition to data gathering, the Center will engage the universities' and state agencies’ program and service implementation specialists and data scientists with expertise in implementing and rigorously evaluating evidence-based strategies and clinical care to address addiction and help improve the public health response to the drug crisis. Specific quality-focused support and clinical consultation will be available to service providers and local colleagues, as well as other entities engaging in prevention, intervention, treatment, and/or recovery efforts.