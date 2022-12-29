Partnership between SC state agencies, universities to improve response to opioid addiction

SC Center of Excellence in Addiction to centralize efforts for research and treatment for those suffering from addiction

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new partnership among South Carolina state agencies and three research universities will "significantly improve the state’s ability to identify and treat South Carolinians suffering from addiction."

The new SC Center of Excellence in Addiction will have researchers from the three universities working alongside technical and administrative personnel from the state agencies in an effort to better understand how the state is performing in three areas regarding drug addiction:

identifying individuals with substance use disorders,

treatment of those who have been identified,

and retaining those currently in treatment.

The information will be critical in designing effective interventions, improving access to treatment, and effectively targeting assistance to regions of the state that are struggling the most.

“The opioid addiction problem in South Carolina is unfortunately bigger than any one agency or institution’s scope, and addressing it responsibly and robustly demands the kind of multi-partner collaboration and commitment that this new Center represents,” said DHEC Director Dr. Ed Simmer