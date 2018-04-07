Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It seems like this time of year, when most are jumping in the pool, or going to the beach or the lake, we hear the term "dry drowning."

The term implies that a child, who is otherwise fine, all of a sudden will not wake up from sleep the next morning after swimming the previous day.

Today, we're setting the record straight on dry drowning. We also spoke with experts who provided tips on how you can keep your family safe in the water.

First things first.

Let's make one thing clear about dry drowning: It's not a thing.

The terms dry drowning, near-drowning, secondary drowning and even delayed drowning are not real medical terms.

The correct term is "drowning".

"Just like someone can experience a heart attack or a stroke and still survive, someone can drown and still survive," said Dr. Caroline B. Webber of Lexington Pediatrics Practice.

Dr. Webber says a bad outcome from a drowning episode won't come out of nowhere.

"The person is either going to get better or they are going to get worse," said Webber. "This is going to happen within 2 to 3 hours."

Within that time frame, Webber says this is what you need to look for in a mild case.

"They're going to cough a few times and clear [the water]. Just like everybody has taken a sip of something and it's gone down the wrong pipe. You're gonna cough a few times and you're gonna be fine," said Webber.

The most severe cases could result in death.

Here are symptoms of a possible drowning:

Persistent or prolonged cough

Vomiting

Breathing faster or heavier than normal

Extreme fatigue

Foaming at the nose or mouth

Altered mental state

"Confusion, not speaking normally, speaking is a lot slower than normal," said Webber. "Obviously if any of those things happen, they need to be evaluated immediately."

One way to help prevent drowning is swim lessons.

Jim Reiser is a swim instructor, and the Executive Director of Swim Lessons University. His accomplishments include Water Safety Person of the Year by USA Swimming, Lifesaver of the Year by the National Drowning Prevention Alliance, and International Swimming Hall of Fame Honoree.

He says swim lessons save lives. While basic swim lessons are helpful, he says it helps to take your skills in the water one step further.

"You should never have a false sense of security because they've taken swimming lessons," said Reiser. "In children ages 6 to 13, the majority of all those drownings occur in open water situations. So your basic swim lesson is not going to be enough."

Experts say Coast Guard approved life jackets, continuous and uninterrupted supervision while your child is in the pool and touch supervision (swimming within arms reach of your child) can also help keep them safe.

"Even when there's a lifeguard present...You want to continue lessons until they can learn all strokes and be very competant in the water," said Reiser. "Even then, you still want to have that constant supervision."

Any drowning event, go straight to the ER to be safe.

Remember, drowning symptoms will continue for hours and even days.

"A bad outcome is not going to come out of nowhere," said Webber.

